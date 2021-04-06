Tributes have been paid to actor Paul Ritter, following his death at the age of 54.
The Friday Night Dinner star died on Monday after suffering from a brain tumour.
After news of Paul’s death was announced by his agent on Tuesday, names from across the world of comedy and entertainment remembered him on Twitter.
Among those who paid tribute were Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan, Catastrophe’s Rob Delaney, Good Morning Britain host Adil Ray and Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps star Will Mellor.
Friday Night Dinner creator Robert Popper said he was “devastated at this terribly sad news”, remembering Paul as “a lovely, wonderful human being” in a heartfelt tribute on Twitter.
He added: “Kind, funny, super caring and the greatest actor I ever worked with.”
Paul played the Goodman family patriarch Martin in all six series of the hit Channel 4 sitcom, which debuted in 2011, appearing alongside Tamsin Greig, Tom Rosenthal and Simon Bird.
In a statement, his agent told The Guardian: “It is with great sadness we can confirm that Paul Ritter passed away last night.
“He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side. He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumour.
“Paul was an exceptionally talented actor playing an enormous variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary skill.
“He was fiercely intelligent, kind and very funny. We will miss him greatly.”
Paul was also known for his roles in James Bond film Quantum Of Solace, Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince, and TV series including Chernobyl, Belgravia and Wolf Hall.