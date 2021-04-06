Tributes have been paid to actor Paul Ritter, following his death at the age of 54. The Friday Night Dinner star died on Monday after suffering from a brain tumour.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Paul Ritter has died at the age of 54

After news of Paul’s death was announced by his agent on Tuesday, names from across the world of comedy and entertainment remembered him on Twitter. Among those who paid tribute were Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan, Catastrophe’s Rob Delaney, Good Morning Britain host Adil Ray and Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps star Will Mellor.

So, so sad to hear this. I was such a fan of Paul Ritter he was absolutely magic, RIP https://t.co/470euDcx9J — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) April 6, 2021

Knocked it out of the PARK in Chernobyl. Watching it I consciously thought, "Oh, we have a new movie star." Between that & how funny he was in Friday Night Dinner... just unreal talent. Rest in peace, Paul Ritter. pic.twitter.com/nw8HnRZxRd — Rob Delaney (@robdelaney) April 6, 2021

Sad news - I loved his dry humour. He was also superb in ‘Chernobyl’ #RIP Friday Night Dinner star Paul Ritter dies of brain tumour at 54 https://t.co/EnTQtoJnfT — Simon McCoy (@SimonMcCoyTV) April 6, 2021

That's awful. A brilliant actor in general, brilliantly funny in Friday Night Dinner. RIP. https://t.co/jMFHtdqvVO — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) April 6, 2021

Really sad news, he was a brilliant actor and such a nice guy. RIP 🌹 https://t.co/9pDq9LiNFD — KSB 👨🏾‍🚒 (@kfRedhot) April 6, 2021

This is so sad. Thoughts with Paul’s family and Robert Popper and all at FND. Paul, shirt on or shirt off, made every scene he was in even funnier and he made the bizarre believable. https://t.co/kmJEPaIUFQ — Adil Ray OBE 💙 (@adilray) April 6, 2021

Very sad news about Paul Ritter - a wonderful and versatile actor, taken far too young. https://t.co/WjJ0OcERqN — Theo Paphitis (@TheoPaphitis) April 6, 2021

Paul Ritter, one of the nicest and best actors you’ll ever meet, I had the absolute pleasure of a first play at 19 with him, he called me a “Plonker” when I left him hanging on stage once at a missed entrance cue - I’ve never forgotten it and never did it again - RIP mate x — Russell Tovey (@russelltovey) April 6, 2021

Trying to find a way to talk about Paul Ritter and struggling. My friend since we were students together. So much talent and it shone from him even as a teenager. I was so lucky to know him and lucky too to work with him many times over the years. Wonderful man. RIP. — Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) April 6, 2021

Paul Ritter. What an actor. What a presence. So shocked and saddened by this awful news. RIP. — Mark Gatiss 💙 (@Markgatiss) April 6, 2021

I’m so shocked to hear about Paul Ritter! I can’t believe it!

Great man and fantastic actor,

My heart goes out to his family,

Such a sad day. RIP Paul. X❤️#RIP#heartbreaking — Will Mellor (@Mellor76) April 6, 2021

Friday Night Dinner creator Robert Popper said he was “devastated at this terribly sad news”, remembering Paul as “a lovely, wonderful human being” in a heartfelt tribute on Twitter. He added: “Kind, funny, super caring and the greatest actor I ever worked with.”

Devastated at this terribly sad news. Paul was a lovely, wonderful human being. Kind, funny, super caring and the greatest actor I ever worked with x https://t.co/yD6QpHEeo8 — Robert Popper (@robertpopper) April 6, 2021

Paul played the Goodman family patriarch Martin in all six series of the hit Channel 4 sitcom, which debuted in 2011, appearing alongside Tamsin Greig, Tom Rosenthal and Simon Bird.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Paul with co-stars Simon Bird, Tom Rosenthal and Tamsin Greig, pictured in March 2020