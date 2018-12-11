Pegan Diet Predicted To Be A Big Food Trend Of 2019, But What Is It?

The pegan diet has been tipped to be one of the biggest food trends of 2019, according to Pinterest – and no, we hadn’t heard of it either. The diet, created by Dr Mark Hyman, combines the key principles of the paleo diet and the vegan diet – the name ‘pegan’ being a play on the two. While paleo is all about eating like a caveman – think unprocessed foods and a whole lot of meat – vegans avoid animal by-products altogether. The two might not seem like natural bedfellows, but searches for pegan eating are up a whopping 337% on Pinterest compared to last year. Interest in the diet has been increasing steadily over the past six months, making pegan eating one of Pinterest’s official trend predictions of next year. So is the diet just another fad, or something worth paying attention to? [Read More: Sustainable living dominates Pinterest’s 100 trends for 2019]

tbralnina via Getty Images

Followers of the pegan diet avoid dairy, grains and legumes, explains Chloe Hall, a community dietician at Dorset Healthcare University NHS Foundation Trust. “You would see plenty of fruit and vegetables, making up around 75% of daily intake,” she says. “The diet also emphasises having fats from nuts and seeds.” Unlike veganism, eggs, oily fish and meat are allowed, but advocates of the diet stress all produce should be sustainable, and only meat that is grass-fed should be eaten. Dominika Piasecka, a spokesperson from the Vegan Society, is pleased to see more people trying vegan food through the pegan diet, adding: “We hope many will eventually transition to veganism.” However, she cautions that veganism is not a “fad diet”, but a “moral conviction that it’s wrong to use and kill animals, and a compassion-driven lifestyle choice that affects all areas of life.”