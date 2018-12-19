Penny Marshall, who starred in ‘Laverne & Shirley’ before becoming one of the top-grossing female directors in Hollywood, has died at the age of 75. The sad news was confirmed by Penny’s publicist, Michelle Bega, who she died in her Los Angeles home on Monday, due to complications from diabetes. ‘Laverne & Shirley’ is one of Penny’s best-known roles as she starred alongside Cindy Williams in the hit ABC comedy, which aired from 1976 to 1983.

As a filmmaker, she became the first woman to direct a movie that grossed more than $100 million dollars with ‘Big’, the 1988 comedy starring Tom Hanks. Tom was among the celebrities paying tribute, writing on Twitter: “Goodbye, Penny. Man, did we laugh a lot! Wish we still could. Love you.”

Goodbye, Penny. Man, did we laugh a lot! Wish we still could. Love you. Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) December 18, 2018