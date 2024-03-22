People Are Just Realising How Rain Sounds Are Made In Movies And We're Stunned

It’s happened. The gorgeous lead in the film has realised that he made a mistake. Of course he can’t live without her, what was he thinking?! He has to get to her before she goes to back to the Big City and confess his feelings.

He runs, the music swells, and, of course, it starts raining.

It’s not the rain that we know, though. It’s loud, it sounds almost comforting. The character isn’t annoyed or muttering expletives under their breath, they’re in LOVE and the heavy, noisy rain is only enhancing their feelings.

But, why does that rain sound so good? Why does the rain where I live just sound quite dull? Is this just another unrealistic expectation set by the film industry?

Well, kind of. You can recreate it at home but you won’t need any water and it probably won’t feel quite so cosy.

It might be tasty, though.

How rain sounds are made in the movies

According to user ginman.wav on TikTok, who is a professional audio mixer for film and television, rain sounds aren’t actually made using water at-all.

In a recent video, he said: “almost every single rain sound in film is actually the sound of frying food.”

I KNOW.

The audio expert explained: “It’s way easier to record frying chicken than to get microphones wet, outside in the rain.”

User lovehatechris commented with a VERY IMPORTANT question: “Wait wait... so those hour long rain sounds on YouTube is just someone pan frying some chicken??!!!”

Another user said: “Every time from now on when I fry bacon, I will close my eyes and imagine a romantic moment in the rain.”

Well, quite.