People Are Sharing The 'Mediocre' Movies They Love Anyway, And I Agree With A Lot Of These

The most critically acclaimed movies aren’t always the best ones to watch, if you get what I mean ― I’d rather sit down with The Proposal of a Tuesday than I would The Godfather.

So when I saw Reddit user u/Disabled_Robot’s post in r/movies which asked site users “which mediocre movie holds a special place in your heart,” I was pretty intrigued.

“Sometimes a movie without any particular acclaim really resonates with us, for age, or time and place, or whatever other reason,” they explained.

Personally, mine is Confessions of a Shopaholic, which I can rewatch for five days in a row despite its 29% critic’s score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Here are other peoples’ choices:

1) Reign of Fire (2002)

“Bale. McConaughey. Dragons. What else is there to say? Is it mediocre? Sure. Am I going to watch it again? Absolutely.”

u/heBRUhammer86

2) Van Helsing (2004)

“I’ll happily continue to be one of the few people who loves this movie.

I understand that, objectively, it isn’t the greatest movie but I think it’s an excellent film. Everyone gave 110%, it’s got a great plot in my view, and it has that Universal Horror feel that I really appreciated.

Some people think there are songs written for them, this movie feels like it was filmed for me, and I’m still waiting for the franchise to be resurrected.” u/scottishhistorian

3) Armageddon (1998)

“I love cheesy, outlandish, completely unscientific movies like Armageddon and The Core. Absolute shite for science but I love them.”

u/dogtroep

4) Urban Legend (1998)

“Reasons I love it:

Brad Dourif cameos as a gas station attendant.

Robert Englund as a suspicious folklore professor

Alicia Witt’s gorgeous red hair and autumn sweaters and coats

Tara Reid hosts a sex advice radio show called ‘Under the Covers’ and has an epic chase scene while wearing a nightie and platform boots

Joshua Jackson and Michael Rosenbaum as the comic relief assholes

Loretta Devine as a wannabe-cop security guard who idolizes Pam Grier

The killer reveals themselves with a slide show!”

5) Gone In 60 Seconds (2000)

“It’s both my favourite Nick Cage movie and my favourite car culture movie, but I can’t tell you that it’s a particularly great movie.

It’s not as witty as Ocean’s 11, not as slick as Italian Job or The Fast And The Furious, and Cage is mediocre in it, but God damn does it blend into something that hits the right buttons for me.”

u/3ddy_l33

6) Hackers (1995)

“Even though I knew this was a totally insane and not real depiction I loved it and STILL love it to this very day.”

u/zero_otaku

7) Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

“It’s amazing what a good soundtrack and an Alan Rickman performance can fix.”

u/topherthepest

8) Heartbreakers (2001)

“The entire cast for that movie is amazing. Sigourney, Jennifer, Gene, and Ray all knock it out of the park. When I was younger I thought Gene Hackman was a comedic actor cause I’d only seen him in this, The Birdcage, and Young Frankenstein.”

u/shibbymonster

9) That Thing You Do (1996)

“Nice little film. No one I’ve ever recommended it to has loved it, yet my spousal unit and I have watched it dozens of times over the years and it makes us happy every time.”

u/TangerineRemote1987

10) Earth Girls Are Easy (1988)

“Not very well rated. It’s very silly. But I like it.”

u/wuddafuggamagunnaduh

11) The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

“There’s a lot to like in this film, I don’t get why so many people hate it.”

u/Kadmis