People are lusting over the unlikeliest of TV characters: the robot from Netflix’s reboot of ‘Lost In Space’.

The metal man has stirred all kinds of feelings within viewers of the show - and we’re not talking about your bog standard feels of happy and sad.

People have described the robot - who has zero facial features, big arms and a spiky back - as “hot”, “sexy” and some even went as far as saying he’s got a “nice butt”. Here he is in all his hench glutes glory.