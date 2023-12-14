People Freak Out Over Melissa Joan Hart Playing A Grandma In A Movie

Melissa Joan Hart attends the '90s Con on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Hartford Convention Center in Hartford, Conn. Charles Sykes/Invision via Associated Press

Melissa Joan Hart, the 47-year-old actress who rose to fame in the ’90s for her roles in teen comedies like “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” and “Clarissa Explains It All,” plays a grandmother in the Lifetime original movie “Would You Kill for Me? The Mary Bailey Story.”

A post on X, formerly Twitter, gained a lot of attention on Wednesday featuring a clip of Hart acting in the movie, where she plays Ella, the grandmother, in a story about “the volatile relationship between three generations of women,” according to People. The movie premiered in October on Lifetime, and it’s based on the true story of Mary Elizabeth Bailey, the 11-year-old who shot and killed her abusive stepfather at the request of her mother, Priscilla Wyers.

But the movie’s plot isn’t what got people talking on X. People were shocked that Hart, who many people know as the teen in “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” could be old enough to play a grandmother.

“I just saw a clip of Melissa Joan Hart playing a grandmother. Someone hold me I am unwell,” one user wrote on X.

Another wrote: “Melissa Joan Hart as what now?”

“I just saw a clip of a movie where Melissa Joan Hart was playing a grandma and when i tell you my brain said ‘can not compute’ no way I’m that old,” another user posted.

“Melissa Joan Hart is four years older than me and getting cast as a grandma so I just need to lie down for a minute,” another posted.

