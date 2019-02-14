LIFESTYLE
14/02/2019 10:46 GMT

Women Have Been Asking Out Their Crushes For A Valentine's Date – And Sharing The Results

Responses range from soppy to brutal.

It’s Valentine’s Day and you’ve found yourself single and lacking a bouquet of roses to drown your sorrows. So what does a modern millennial do? They find themselves a date.

In what has become an annual tradition, blogger and podcaster Dami Olonisakin asks women to use 13 February to secure themselves a date for the big day (if they hadn’t already).

She gets women to text their desired person with the message: “I’ve had a crush on you for some time. Would you like to go on a date with me this Valentine’s Day?”

People really rose to the challenge (admittedly with some having more success than others). Many screenshot and shared their responses. 

Others weren’t so lucky.

Better luck next year, hey?

