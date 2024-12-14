People In Their 40s Share What They’d Like People In Their 20s to know

Unsplash

If you could go back and tell your younger self anything, what would it be? I know for myself, I want to go back to who I was in my twenties and tell her that despite how it feels, she’s nailing it. I’d also tell her to make the most of rarely experiencing hangovers.

Reddit user Wonderful-Economy762 wondered this too, and actually took to the /r/ProductivityCafe/ community to ask: “For those in their 40s, what’s something people in their 20s don’t realise will impact them as they get older?”

Advertisement

The top comment from, uh, Crasstyfartman (sorry, sorry) simply said: “Take care of your teeth.”

ToughReality9508 advised: “Do a creative thing even if no one else sees it.

“Don’t worry about if anyone will buy it or likes it. Don’t worry about putting it on social media. Just take the time to develop the skill for you. It’s so nice to have an outlet for that need to make something.”

This is so true. Creativity and creation can be great for our mental health and not everything needs and audience, or to be monetised.

Advertisement

Fiska2042 thinks people in their 20s should embrace their freedom. They said: “Money ain’t everything and will not make you happy. If you pursue money in your 20s you’ll miss the gift of “intentional poverty” where you have no money but also no obligation.

“Where it’s OK to be unemployed for a few months and crash on someone’s couch in Barcelona, then maybe wait tables for a few weeks to save up for a ticket to Thailand, or Brazil, or whatever.

“Once you have a kid, a mortgage, a car payment, etc, you’re tied down. The best you get is a week or two off, never that kind of true freedom.”

Advertisement

Wohat said: “Get dinner solo, read a book at a bar solo, go to the beach solo! It’s important to get comfortable with yourself, so you don’t inadvertently expect others to fill the gap you should be filling yourself.”