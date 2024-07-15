Does Olive Oil Actually Cure Hangovers? A Nutritionist Weighs In

For those of us that drink alcohol, finding a hangover cure that works is a long-chased dream.

Whether it’s a Bloody Mary, a big fry-up or even just chicken soup, most of us have tried the common favourites to no avail. However, some TikTok creators think they may have found the answer, finally.

In a recent video that gained 86k likes, user itsjessc said that Selena Gomez’s partner Benny Blanco had suggested that a shot of olive oil can stave off a hangover after a night’s drinking and followed up the next day saying that she woke up feeling ‘fine’.

Advertisement

However, does this actually work? Is it a placebo? We spoke to Stephanie Nelson (MS, RD), a Registered Dietician and in-house nutrition expert and scientist at food and nutrition tracking app, MyFitnessPal to learn more.

Does olive oil work to prevent hangovers?

Unfortunately, there really is no ‘miracle’ cure for hangovers, not even olive oil. Nelson said: “Any type of food in your stomach before and during alcohol consumption will slow the absorption of alcohol. However, there’s nothing special about olive oil specifically preventing hangovers.”

You knew it deep down, didn’t you?

Nelson explained that there is no need to drink olive oil and, instead, you should opt for a normal-sized meal before going out drinking for the night.

Advertisement

The nutritionist added: “Of course, limiting your alcohol consumption is the best way to prevent a hangover; if you’re out for the evening, try alternating one alcoholic beverage with one non-alcoholic beverage, or try choosing lower-alcohol beverages like lighter beers.”

Which foods are best for lining the stomach?

Writing in The Conversation, dietician Duane Mellor explained that ‘lining’ the stomach is a bit of a myth. However, he added: “Around 20% of alcohol is absorbed in the stomach and the rest is absorbed in the intestine.

“So any food containing fat, protein or, to some extent, carbohydrate that delays your stomach emptying could have a very modest effect on slowing down the absorption of alcohol.”