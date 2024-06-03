People Are Just Realising This 'Wild' Britain's Got Talent Stat As This Year's Winner Is Crowned

Britain’s Got Talent viewers have crowned this year’s champion.
During Sunday night’s live final, singer Sydnie Christmas became the winner of the 17th series of BGT.
Sydnie beat stiff competition from magician Jack Rhodes and dancers Abigail & Afronitaaa, who finished in second and third place, respectively.
And following Sydnie’s victory, fans on X (formerly Twitter) began pointing out something quite shocking about BGT’s current hall of winners.
Not only is the singer the first female singer to ever win BGT, she’s also the only solo woman to ever triumph on BGT without the aid of a dog sidekick:
In fact, two women have previously won BGT as part of dog trick acts, 2012’s Ashleigh and Pudsey and 2015’s Jules and Matisse.
There were also female members of the winning groups Spelbound and Attraction.
Sydnie’s BGT journey got off to a hugely successful start earlier this year, when she was selected as Amanda Holden’s Golden Buzzer act during the audition stage of the competition.
Following this, she earned a fast-pass to the semi-finals, where she received the most votes from the public and sailed through to the next stage of the competition.
As part of her win, Sydnie earned a £250,000 cash prize, as well as a spot on the line-up of the Royal Variety Performance later this year.
Watch a clip of Sydnie Christmas’ final performance of the classic Over The Rainbow in the video below:
This year’s BGT marked former Strictly Come Dancing staple Bruno Tonioli’s second season on the judging panel, after taking over from David Walliams last year.
He was once again joined by Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon, with Ant and Dec on presenting duties.