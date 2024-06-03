People Are Just Realising This 'Wild' Britain's Got Talent Stat As This Year's Winner Is Crowned

Britain's Got Talent finalists Jack Rhodes, Sydnie Christmas and Abigail & Afronitaaa Dymond/Thames/Shutterstock

Britain’s Got Talent viewers have crowned this year’s champion.

During Sunday night’s live final, singer Sydnie Christmas became the winner of the 17th series of BGT.

Sydnie beat stiff competition from magician Jack Rhodes and dancers Abigail & Afronitaaa, who finished in second and third place, respectively.

And following Sydnie’s victory, fans on X (formerly Twitter) began pointing out something quite shocking about BGT’s current hall of winners.

Not only is the singer the first female singer to ever win BGT, she’s also the only solo woman to ever triumph on BGT without the aid of a dog sidekick:

FIRST FEMALE WINNER (WITHOUT A DOG) EVER! Go on girlie! #BGT pic.twitter.com/INirJ7iPJ3 — teen of tuna🐟 (@BRATTYBARBl) June 2, 2024

It’s been 17 years and Sydnie Christmas is the first woman to ever win #BritainsGotTalent… without a dog. #BGTFinal pic.twitter.com/MseG7cqgyw — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) June 2, 2024

17 seasons of blokes and dogs. Such a deserving winner 👏🏼 https://t.co/DrulcZUSDi — Michael 🫎 (@Heffa123) June 3, 2024

That’s actually mad a single act female has never won omg… and an incredibly deserving act took that title of first ever single female to win! 🤩 #BGT https://t.co/UfjoDDzlJB — toby☕️ (@eastendersmulti) June 2, 2024

That’s an absolutely wild stat 😂 — Paul Watkins (@wokoman88) June 2, 2024

Well I am shocked to learn this. About fucking time. A worthy one at that. https://t.co/Sb8dinS7AP — Tina (@ElloTeenah) June 2, 2024

In fact, two women have previously won BGT as part of dog trick acts, 2012’s Ashleigh and Pudsey and 2015’s Jules and Matisse.

There were also female members of the winning groups Spelbound and Attraction.

Sydnie Christmas performing in the BGT final on Sunday night Dymond/Thames/Shutterstock

Sydnie’s BGT journey got off to a hugely successful start earlier this year, when she was selected as Amanda Holden’s Golden Buzzer act during the audition stage of the competition.

Following this, she earned a fast-pass to the semi-finals, where she received the most votes from the public and sailed through to the next stage of the competition.

As part of her win, Sydnie earned a £250,000 cash prize, as well as a spot on the line-up of the Royal Variety Performance later this year.

Watch a clip of Sydnie Christmas’ final performance of the classic Over The Rainbow in the video below: