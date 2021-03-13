People Who've Gone A Year Without Sex Due To Covid-19 Share Their Stories

Responses have been lightly edited for style and clarity.

Bret, a 39-year-old in Oklahoma

“I had sex last on March 8, 2020. I had a busy work week ahead, and to cut the stress, I found random trade on Grindr like any single gay on the go would do. I made the choice to not have sex since then for my safety.

Then I was vaccinated as a part of the Moderna trial in September. I found out I [had received an actual vaccine] in January and have continued to be sex-free because the dangers to others is still unclear. Vaccinated people may be able to pass it on to others, and I would feel terrible if I got someone else sick. Now that more and more people are vaccinated, I hope my situation changes soon!

My attitude about sex has changed a bit. I have found a lot more productive uses of my time. I’ve never been a fan of masturbation, so I have poured all the extra time usually used for Grindr and trips to the bar on self improvement. I’m reading three new books a week and have lost 60 pounds during the pandemic. Even after things are back to normal, I’ll likely invest less time in looking for sex.

I feel like I learned a lot about the people around me and who prioritises pleasure over their safety and the safety of others. It will be hard to sincerely trust those people again after all this. When I see people still risking it and hooking up, I try not to judge, but I am a Virgo and can’t help myself. I totally feel like a martyr and am calling people out left and right for endangering themselves and others.

On a scale of 1-10, my sex drive is at 200.”