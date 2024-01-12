Another Saltburn Song Is Climbing The Charts Thanks To TikTok

Lauren Ridealgh, Casey Batchelor and Lisa Shepley appear in the music video for Perfect (Exceeder) Armada Music

If you’re on SaltburnTok at all, you’ll know that there are two songs trending right now across the platform – Murder on the Dancefloor by English songstress Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Perfect (Exceeder) by Mason Vs. Princess Superstar.

Well, unsurprisingly, the surge in TikTok users making videos with these sounds (and obviously Saltburn’s success as a film) has had a knock-on effect on their streaming stats and thus their chart performance.

Ellis-Bextor has recently spoken about how “magical” it is that her song is once again in the UK top 10, and now American rapper Princess Superstar has taken to Instagram to have her say about her track returning to UK chart success for the first time in 17 years.

Originally released in 2007 in the UK, the song – which is actually a mash-up of Princess Superstar’s 2005 single Perfect and Dutch producer Mason’s 2006 instrumental track Exceeder – is currently at number 40 in the UK charts.

The club classic – which features during the Midsummer Night’s Dream-themed party – is also currently at No. 4 on the US Spotify Viral 50 chart and has been “crazily viral with half a million streams a day” according to Princess Superstar’s collaborator Mason.

“Sometimes luck just hits you out of nowhere and it’s mindblowing”, the rapper said in one Instagram video, adding that she is “grateful” for her recent chart success in another.

Like Ellis-Bextor, Princess Superstar is likely experiencing a renaissance of sorts due to the fact that both acts are not particularly well known in the US. As of now, both of their Saltburn tracks are in the Spotify Viral top 5 – Perfect (Exceeder) is at number 4 and Murder on the Dancefloor is at number 1.

“I’ve been lucky to have success in the UK but not so much here in my country so this is particularly amazing. America ! F yeahhhh!!” said Princess Superstar on Instagram.

Back in 2006, Perfect (Exceeder) became a big club hit across Europe and parts of South America. Upon release in the UK on 22 January 2007, the track peaked at number three in the official singles chart. It was also regular featured on TV in the UK as a go-to club or dance song.

Princess Superstar also enjoyed success with her earlier single Bad Babysitter, which peaked at number 11 on the UK singles chart in 2002... Who’s ready for that Renaissance next?!

