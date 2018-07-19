These Kids Picked Up Litter On Their School Run – And Filled 173 Bin Bags

Children at a primary school in Perranporth, Cornwall, have shown many hands make light work by filling 173 bags with litter on two morning school runs.

Back in March the children took part in a mass litter pick en route to school and collected 116 bags of rubbish, filling an entire industrial-sized wheelie bin. On 17 July they collected a further 57 bags of rubbish and a bodyboard that had been dumped in a hedge.

Mum-of-two Amy Jones, 39, from Penforth, said her two children Matthew, six, and Lucy, three, had a whale of a time taking part in the litter pick.

“They get really excited by it,” she said. “We walked for about three quarters of a mile. We all had a glove on and a bag, and we just picked stuff up as we found it and tried to organise it into rubbish and recycling.”