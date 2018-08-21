I Don't Care If Trevor Noah Finds Aboriginal Women Attractive. I Do However Care That They Are The Punchline.

Recently I applauded Trevor Noah’s much-discussed satirically-laced congratulatory comments that Africa had won the World Cup, not France, a reference to the ethno-racial diversity of France’s largely African-descended national team. But especially how this diversity should not be viewed as a conspiratorial affront to France’s nationalism, and assimilationist aspirations for a common peoplehood.

While my cheeks ached from smiling so hard – with pride, at Noah’s unapologetic, ‘primetime celebration’ of Les Bleus victory but more so, the visibility/positive representation black and brown bodies of which the victors inhibit. It is with great sadness that I inform you that …This is no longer the case. The wattage of Noah’s hallowed-crown has dimmed, the balloons deflated and there’s a certain rancidity of the celebratory wine that has caused even the most fully-fleshed of lips to retreat to base and form the skin of prunes. What am I talking about? What has caused such melodrama? Well, just as 2018 has proven to be the year of the ‘Call-Out Culture’ in which every one of our problematic favourites from Kanye West and R-Kelly to Maya Jama and Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino) have become politicians. That is, all their past transgressions, opinions and actions are fair game to the apparent ‘investigative journalism’ of the public and their unsolicited moral evaluations. Unfortunately, Noah – a soi-disant progressive and high-ranking officer of the Army of the ‘Social Justice Warriors’ – well, in my mind at least, has assumed his own pride of place among the slew of other twitterati ambushed, ‘dirt-dugged’ celebrities and public figures.

The issue here concerns the recent resurfacing of a YouTube clip from Trevor Noah’s 2013 stand-up special It’s My Culture which went viral on Twitter. The clip features the comedian discussing issues of race and beauty but has come under fire for his insensitive, racist, and sexist comments directed towards the appearance and presumed promiscuity of Australian Indigenous women.

In the footage, Noah said that “all women of every race can be beautiful,” then said: “And I know some of you are sitting there now going, ‘Oh Trevor, yeah, but I’ve never seen a beautiful Aborigine.’” He continued, “It’s not always about looks,” and then imitated the motion of one playing the didgeridoo, a long wooden wind instrument developed by Indigenous Australians, in a suggestive way. Understandingly, this has triggered a growing call for Trevor Noah’s upcoming tour of Australia later this month to be boycotted. The clip has since been removed from social media, after indigenous former-rugby player Joe Williams, said the comments were “utterly unacceptable” especially for “a man of colour”.