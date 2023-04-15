Pete Davidson Opened Up About His Penis Size, If You're Interested In That Sort Of Thing

Pete Davidson via Associated Press

“I don’t understand,” Pete told co-host Charlamagne tha God. “It’s really not that special. It’s just [a] very normal-sized penis. It’s like, you know, not too big or too small. It’s just like, you know. Yeah, I don’t understand that.”

“It’s just like, big enough to enjoy and not big enough for it to hurt,” he added. “Is what I was told.”

The Staten Island native was appearing on The Breakfast Club to promote his new Peacock series, Bupkis, which also stars Edie Falco and Joe Pesci.

Pete was formerly engaged to pop star Ariana Grande, who arguably spawned the narrative about him being well-endowed. In 2018, when a fan on Twitter asked “how long is pete” (referring to a track on Grande’s album “Sweetener”), Ariana reportedly replied: “like 10 inches? ….oh fuck….I mean … like a lil over a minute.”

Pete addressed Ariana’s comments in his stand-up comedy in 2019, per Entertainment Tonight.

“You sit back and you’re like, ‘Why?’ Why would [a] girl who knows this information break up with a guy, set him loose, make him kind of famous and then be like, ‘He has a huge dick’?” Pete said at the time. “It’s so that every girl who fucks me for the rest of my life is disappointed.”

“It’s genius!” Pete joked. “Sick! Fucking sick!”

“It’s a phrase I’d used with friends to refer to guys who aren’t that great but for whatever reason you still find attractive,” he wrote in The Guardian. “The tweet got a normal amount of attention and as it was a phrase I’d used before, I didn’t think about it again.”