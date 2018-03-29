Peter Kay Breaks Months Of Silence To Announce 'Car Share' Screenings

Peter Kay has broken months of silence following the cancellation of his UK tour, to announce a charity screening of his sitcom, ‘Car Share’. The stand-up comedian revealed that two new episodes of his hit BBC sitcom will be shown at the Blackpool Opera House on Saturday 7 April.

EMPICS Entertainment Peter Kay

The evening will raise money for The Lily Foundation which helps children living with Mitochondrial Disease, with Peter saying he’s had “first-hand experience” of the charity’s work. The news was announced via a tweet posted on Peter’s Twitter account, which read: “Exciting news: A charity screening of new Peter Kay’s Car Share episodes will be held at Blackpool Opera House on Saturday 7th April. Tickets on sale Saturday at 9am.”

— Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) March 29, 2018

A statement from Peter also read: “The Lily Foundation is an inspiring charity that helps to improve the lives of children with Mitochondrial Disease. “I’ve had first-hand experience of the Foundation’s work and I’m proud to raise both awareness and much needed funds to help with the inspiring work they provide to children and their families.” Peter announced he would be cancelling his entire 2018 stand-up tour last December citing “unforeseen family circumstances”. Tickets for the tour, which was due to take to the road from April to June next year, went on sale on in November, and within minutes had “broken the internet” due to phenomenal demand. As a result, Peter quadrupled the number of dates in some locations.