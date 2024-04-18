Nicola Sturgeon's Husband Charged Over Embezzlement Of Funds From The SNP

Nicola Sturgeon with her husband Peter Murrell in 2019. ANDY BUCHANAN via Getty Images

Peter Murrell, Nicola Sturgeon’s husband, has been charged in connection with the embezzlement of funds from the Scottish National Party, police have confirmed.

The 59-year-old had earlier on Thursday been arrested for a second time as part of an investigation into the SNP’s finances. Murrell stood down as the party’s chief executive last year.

Advertisement

Police Scotland said in a statement: “A 59-year-old man has today, Thursday, 18 April, 2024, been charged in connection with the embezzlement of funds from the Scottish National Party.

“The man, who was arrested at 9.13am today and had previously been arrested as a suspect on 5 April, 2023, was charged at 6.35pm after further questioning by Police Scotland detectives investigating the funding and finances of the party.

“A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service in due course.

“The man is no longer in police custody.

“As this investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further.

“The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media. For this reason, Police Scotland has turned off the comments function on this post.”

A 59 year old man has today, Thursday, 18 April, 2024, been charged in connection with the embezzlement of funds from the Scottish National Party. https://t.co/C0x86LBAnE pic.twitter.com/NTo2OjZwHZ — Police Scotland (@PoliceScotland) April 18, 2024

Advertisement

On April 5 2023, Police Scotland officers searched Murrell’s home near Glasgow, which he shares with Sturgeon, the former Scottish first minister.

It follows a probe known as Operation Branchform into the spending of more than £600,000 in donations for independence campaigning.

Sturgeon, who resigned as first minister and SNP leader in February 2023, was arrested two months after her husband, while the former party treasurer Colin Beattie was also arrested.

Both Sturgeon and Beattie were released without charge pending further investigation.

Following Sturgeon’s arrest in June 2023, she insisted she had “done nothing wrong”.