Mr Glass said: “It’s very sad news. He passed away in the early hours of this morning. It was kept very private, he didn’t want to tell. He wanted to keep it a secret.”

His publicist Matt Glass confirmed he had passed away on Thursday morning.

Nightclub owner Peter Stringfellow has died at the age of 77, it has been announced.

The so-called ‘King of Clubs’, had been battling cancer, which he had kept private.

In 2015 he revealed he had beaten lung cancer, saying: “I couldn’t believe it when they said it was the Big C and it was lung cancer. I’ve never smoked in my life and it’s the worst cancer you can get at my age.

“I was told if I’d waited until I had symptoms like coughing and wheezing it would have been too late to save me.”

The businessman owned a string of clubs - named after himself - around the world, with his first opening in the sixties.

After starting out as music venues, by the 1980s they had became synonymous with topless girls and after-hours entertainment.

His most famous club was in London’s West End and attracted an array of stars.

The likes of The Beatles, Rod Stewart, Tom Jones, Jimi Hendrix, Prince and Stephen Hawking all enjoyed nights out at one of his establishments over the years.