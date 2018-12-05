PA Ready News UK Jessica Patel was murdered in her home in May

A pharmacist who plotted for years to kill his wife so he could start a new life in Australia with his boyfriend funded by a £2m life insurance payout has been jailed for life with a minimum of 30 years.

Mitesh Patel, 37, injected his wife Jessica with insulin and strangled her with a Tesco bag at their Middlesbrough home, then staged a break-in to make it look like an intruder had attacked her and bound her with tape.

The couple ran a successful pharmacy together but their marriage was unhappy, with the husband seeking sex with men he met on the Grindr dating app.

Patel was secretly in a relationship with his “soulmate” Dr Amit Patel, who had emigrated to Sydney and with whom he hoped to bring up his and Jessica’s IVF baby after her death.

Mrs Patel underwent three courses of IVF and the last cycle resulted in three embryos being created, but she was murdered before they could be implanted.

Jailing Patel at Teeside Crown Court, Mr Justice Goss said: “You have no remorse for your actions.

“Any pity you have is for yourself.”