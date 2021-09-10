Pop music icon Phil Collins has sadly revealed he no longer feels able to play the drums.

“I’d love to but I mean, I can barely hold a stick with this hand,” the Genesis rocker told BBC Breakfast ahead of his Genesis band’s reunion tour. “There are certain physical things which get in the way.”

Phil will sing with Genesis as he reunites with fellow members Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks for the first time since 2007. But he’ll leave the drumming to his son, Nic.

“I’m physically challenged a bit, which is very frustrating because I’d love to be playing up there with my son,” he said.

“He plays a bit like me when he wants to,” Phil commented, per NME.