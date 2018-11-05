The Telegraph

Chancellor Philip Hammond been accused of trying to rig a vote on the Budget, in a desperate attempt to avoid a Tory rebellion over addictive gambling machines. Former sports minister Tracey Crouch quit her post last week in protest over plans to delay a planned crackdown on fixed odds betting terminals (FOBTs) until next October. Up to 35 Conservative backbenchers are prepared to defeat the Government over plans to postpone the cut in the maximum stake from £100 to £2, with former Cabinet Minister Iain Duncan Smith leading a cross-party campaign to get the reform in place by next April. But a rare Parliamentary procedure – used just six times in the past century – is being deployed by the Treasury to severely restrict any attempt by MPs to table amendments to the Finance Bill that enacts the Budget. Labour has discovered that the Government has failed to table what is known as an “amendment to the law resolution”, the usual way in which MPs can try to amend Budget-related announcements that are not covered by specific tax changes.

Press Association video Former minister Tracey Crouch, who quit over the delay

The procedure is normally used only in the aftermath of general elections or just before one. It was used in 1929, 1974, 1997, 2010 and twice after the 2017 election. When the Treasury deployed the Parliamentary device last year, it claimed that it simply wanted to better match any amendments with the specific contents of the Finance Bill. To make life even more difficult for any potential Tory rebels, the Finance Bill itself will not be published until Wednesday, after the Commons breaks up for a short recess. MPs will have to table any amendments ‘blind’ before the Second Reading of the bill next week. Ministers are also trying to ensure the fixed odds betting terminals (FOBTs) changes are put to a take-it-or-leave-it vote next year in the form of an unamendable, “statutory instrument” to update regulations in the Gambling Act. Used together, the Parliamentary tactics mean that it will be very difficult for MPs to do anything to fast-track the gambling machine reforms. Crouch warned in her resignation letter that two people a day take their own life due to gaming addiction. As he gave evidence to MPs on Monday, Hammond came under heavy attack from Labour MP Wes Streeting, who said he was “running scared” of Parliament. The Chancellor denied that there was any “obligation”, moral or otherwise, on the Government to adopt “line-by-line” scrutiny of the Budget. Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright admitted last week that part of the reason for the delay was to allow the Treasury to keep for six more months the tax income received from the FOBT betting terminals, until a new remote gaming tax was introduced.

