Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

The GC insisted a miscommunication error led to her being told she could make an early exit and called for Phil and Holly to publicly apologise for their comments about her, hinting they had already been “told off”. However, according to Phil, that doesn’t quite seem to be the case. Speaking to Radio Times, he said: “No, we weren’t in trouble [for calling Gemma unprofessional] at all. “What’s lovely is that it’s fantastic telly, it’s great to watch and I am so thrilled that Gemma is out there and doing it.”

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Gemma Collins

Referencing Gemma’s heated clash with judge Jason Gardiner on last week’s live show, he added: “It’s brilliant panto. What you saw on Sunday is when two pantos collide.” The row saw Gemma accuse the judge of “selling stories” about her live on air – something he has since spoken out to deny, calling the allegations “salacious” and “libellous”.

Matt Frost/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Gemma clashed with Jason Gardiner on Sunday's show