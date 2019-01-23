Dancing On Ice's James Jordan Sticks Up For Gemma Collins After Jason Gardiner Row

James Jordan has stuck up for his fellow ‘Dancing On Ice’ contestant Gemma Collins, after her on-air row with Jason Gardiner over the weekend. The contestant and judge traded insults during Sunday’s live show as The GC accused Jason of selling stories on her to the press. The row did little to endear Gemma to her fellow competitors, with Saira Khan claiming her kids were “distressed” by the scenes.

Rex/Sutterstock/ITV Things got quite heated on Sunday

But James doesn’t think it’s all Gemma’s fault. Speaking on ‘Lorraine’, he said both her and Jason are “to blame”. “I don’t think it’s only Gemma,” she said. “I don’t think that’s great TV, for me personally. “However, I have a relationship with Gemma where I can speak to her how I want, if she does something I don’t like, I tell her. Actually, she’s not a bad person.”

SOPA Images via Getty Images James Jordan