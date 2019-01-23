Dancing On Ice's James Jordan Sticks Up For Gemma Collins After Jason Gardiner Row

James Jordan has stuck up for his fellow ‘Dancing On Ice’ contestant Gemma Collins, after her on-air row with Jason Gardiner over the weekend.
The contestant and judge traded insults during Sunday’s live show as The GC accused Jason of selling stories on her to the press.
The row did little to endear Gemma to her fellow competitors, with Saira Khan claiming her kids were “distressed” by the scenes.
But James doesn’t think it’s all Gemma’s fault. Speaking on ‘Lorraine’, he said both her and Jason are “to blame”.
“I don’t think it’s only Gemma,” she said. “I don’t think that’s great TV, for me personally.
“However, I have a relationship with Gemma where I can speak to her how I want, if she does something I don’t like, I tell her. Actually, she’s not a bad person.”
Defending herself, Gemma previously stated that she stood up to Jason as he had attempted to “body-shame” her by noting we shouldn’t expect any “big lifts” from her and partner Matt Evers later in the competition.
Speaking on Monday night, she said: “Do you know what, I just had to say my bit because, not to be rude, I don’t need to be body-shamed, I put up with body-shaming for years.”
Saira isn’t the only ‘Dancing On Ice’ star who has been left unimpressed by Gemma, as the first celeb to leave, Mark Little, slammed her for constantly posting social media updates during training.
She’s was also accused of “unprofessional” behaviour by hosts Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield, but insisted there had been a miscommunication error about why she left the show’s studios early during the live show.
‘Lorraine’ airs weekdays at 8.30am on ITV.