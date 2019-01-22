Gemma Collins Quits Social Media To Focus On 'Dancing On Ice' Training

Gemma Collins has announced that she’s temporarily taking a step back from social media, in a bid to focus on her ‘Dancing On Ice’ training.
We’re only a few weeks into the series but there’s already been plenty of drama (with The GC at the centre of most of it) including a live showdown with judge Jason Gardiner during Sunday night’s live show.
However, Gemma has so far successfully dodged the skate-off and in a bid to keep it that way, she’s officially signed off from Instagram for the time being.
Alongside a mash-up of the Ariana Grande ‘Thank U, Next’ video, edited with a soundbite of herself saying “boring, next” to Jason Gardiner, Gemma wrote: “Guys after today I can’t be on social as I really need to up my skating skills.
“I’m not leaving you but I really need to focus. Here’s a little something to keep you going. I’ll be back up and running on Sunday.”
Until now, Gemma has been sharing plenty of Instagram story updates during training and rehearsals, earning the wrath of her fellow skater Mark Little for doing so.
“You see her online… these young people live online,” he told ‘BUILD’. “They’re constantly walking around streaming their lives. I find it like… ‘What are you doing?! You’re living online’.
“I don’t know that I find it gobsmacking. Anything you need to know about Gemma just get online. It’s all there.”
Saira Khan, who is still in the competition, has also been left unhappy with Gemma’s behaviour, claiming her row with Jason “distressed” her kids, who were watching in the audience.
Speaking via video-link on Monday’s ‘Loose Women’, Saira claimed the pair should have taken their grievances off-screen, as the disagreement was not suitable for a family audience.
“I had my children there yesterday with lots of other children in the audience and then to have an outburst like that on live TV - I have to say my children were actually quite upset and a little bit distressed,” she said. “This is a family show and so I just think if you’re gonna have beef with people take it off the screen we don’t need to show our youngsters that kind of thing.”