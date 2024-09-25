Phillip Schofield 'Plans TV Comeback' In Wild Reality Show A Year On From This Morning Exit

Phillip Schofield on what would become his final day at This Morning last year Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Phillip Schofield’s return to TV a year on from his much-publicised This Morning exit has been revealed.

Less than a week later, Schofield confirmed he was resigning from ITV altogether, admitting that he’d lied to his bosses at the show about an extra-marital affair with an undisclosed younger colleague, which he described at the time as “unwise, but not illegal”.

Since then, he’s only appeared on TV once, in a sit-down interview with BBC News in June 2023 to discuss the scandal.

However, on Tuesday night, it was reported that Schofield was planning a TV comeback and had signed up for Channel 5’s extreme new reality show Cast Away.

Channel 5 began teasing the show earlier this week, explaining it would centre around one undisclosed celebrity who was “marooned on an uninhabited tropical island off the coast of Madagascar for 10 days” and would be “challenged with total isolation, the forces of nature, and the battle within their own mind”.

“One celebrity, on a desert island, totally alone, with one chance to finally tell his story,” a teaser clip said.

Coming Soon to Channel 5…



A celebrity marooned on an uninhabited tropical island off the coast of Madagascar for 10 days is challenged with total isolation, the forces of nature, and the battle within their own mind. pic.twitter.com/O1vFUJUfbx — Channel 5 (@channel5_tv) September 23, 2024

According to The Sun who has also published pictures of Schofield making the show, the former Dancing On Ice host has already completed filming for Cast Away, which is set to air across three nights next week, starting on Monday 30 September.