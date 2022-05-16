Phillip Schofield Stuns Holly Willoughby With 'Schlong' Remark During Prosthetic Penis Interview

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield ITV

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby interviewing a prosthetic penis maker on This Morning was always going to be a recipe for ridiculousness – and sure enough, it was.

During Monday’s show, Phillip left his co-host stunned during a chat with special effects artist Matthew Mungle with one particular remark.

The presenters were discussing with Matthew how he had made a prosthetic penis for Chris Hemsworth when he was shooting the film Vacation in 2015.

Not sure how much we can say without getting flagged, so just watch the clip 😅🍆 pic.twitter.com/FmxayLAvJZ — This Morning (@thismorning) May 16, 2022

As a picture of Chris showing off the appendage in a pair of boxer shorts flashed on screen, Phillip remarked: “Obviously, if you were going to do something like that, it would be nice if you could do it with your own.

“If you are deciding that you’re not going to do it with your own and you’re going to do it with a prosthetic, I’d want a proper schlong.”

His admission prompted a giggle from Holly as she then held her hand up to her mouth in shock.

“You bet!” Matthew replied. “I mean that’s usually what they want – a bigger schlong... maybe bigger testicles too.”

“It’s quite the wishlist,” Holly remarked.

Matthew then revealed the Marvel star took his prosthetic penis home and “put it on his mantlepiece with his Thor hammers, so he’s got both hammers together”.

“Not to mix those two up ever,” Holly laughed.

Elsewhere in the interview, Phil and Holly struggled to compose themselves when Matthew rattled off a list of X-rated questions he has to ask film bosses when creating each penis.

As Holly reacted with a particularly breathy “wow”, Phillip was in hysterics, as he then told Matthew: “I’m so sorry, it was the reaction from my friend here that’s made me laugh.”