Phillip Schofield Forced To Apologise After This Morning Guest Swears During Particularly Surreal Segment

This Morning was at peak This Morning on Tuesday, as the show welcomed back a man who believed he was the grower of the world’s biggest potato.

However, the particularly surreal segment of the ITV daytime show saw Phillip Schofield have to apologise after the guest got a little sweary live on air.

Phillip and co-host Josie Gibson, who is filling in for Holly Willoughby after she was struck down with Covid, were chatting via video link to Colin Craig Brown live from New Zealand, who thought he’d found the world’s largest potato in his back garden.

However, Phil and Josie had an update after a DNA test on the “Dug the spud” revealed it to actually be a tuber, which is a large fruit grown on the gourd plant.

Things took a surreal turn on Tuesday's This Morning ITV

During the interview, Colin then swore as he discussed his disappointment at the turn of events.

“It was a bit of a deflation to find out he wasn’t a potato,” he said, sitting next to the tuber, which was wearing a pair of sunglasses, for reasons we’re not entirely sure of.

“As you walk along through life, these shitty sandwiches... somebody chucks one in your lunchbox.”

Colin’s fruity language immediately prompted giggles from Phillip and Josie, as Phil then addressed viewers, saying: “Sorry, sorry, sorry.”

Josie added: “Sorry about that.”

On social media, Colin had made quite the impression:

Colin for new presenter for This Morning! He is brilliant! #thismorning — minmoney (@Min_Money_Maker) March 15, 2022

We need more of Colin, he’s brilliant. I mean come on ‘shitty sandwiches’, and his total disgust that Phil keeps calling it a gourd instead of a tuber 😂 #ThisMorning — 👩🏻‍🦼🦕🐱Pickle🐱🦕👩🏻‍🦼 (@FlopsyPickle) March 15, 2022

Next time we see Colin spud will have an Hawaiian shirt on to go with those sunglasses #ThisMorning — 💙𝕍𝕚𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣𝕚𝕒 💛🎭🎸 (@Miss_Vix88) March 15, 2022

Colin's back! Such a funny guy!😂 #ThisMorning — Judith Taylor (@JudeTaylor25) March 15, 2022