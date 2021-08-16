NEWS
16/08/2021 17:22 BST | Updated 4 hours ago

10 Jaw-Dropping Pictures From The Largest Photo Competition In The World

Feast your eyes on these aesthetic wonders.

Ten amazing images which have been shortlisted for the CEWE Photo Award have just been released as the competition to find this year’s best photograph in hots up.

The winning images are set to be put on display at the CEWE Photo Award Gala on September 16, in Berlin, where the overall winner will also be announced from 10 different categories.

CEWE – a European photo printing company – has now closed its entries for 2021, after more than 600,000 submissions from across more than 170 countries.

The competition is the largest one in the world which is free to enter. The company also donated 10 Euro cents to the charity SOS Children’s Villages Worldwide for every image entered.

CEWE Photo Award/Petra Jung from Switzerland
Nature category: Rain droplets have been captured on this dandelion clock seed to create a striking image
CEWE Photo Award/ Siegfried Claeys from Belgium
Travel and culture category: beachgoers gather by the shore to soak up the sunshine in the Cape Verde islands whilst maintaining social distancing
CEWE Photo Award/David Weimann from Germany
Cooking and food category: A creative and interesting perspective on a classic breakfast ingredient
CEWE Photo Award/Azim Khan Ronnie from Bangladesh
Aerial photos category: A variety of Vietnamese herbs and spices captured from a unique angle
CEWE Photo Award/Josef Schwarz from Germany
Animal category: In South Africa, elephants old and young huddle together to keep each other safe
CEWE Photo Award/Hartmut Schwarzbach from Germany
People category: A group of young children in the Philippines smiling and laughing
CEWE Photo Award/ Manfred Voss
Landscape category: A picturesque frosty scene on the German island of Rügen
CEWE Photo Award/ Andreas Bauer
Sport category: Children play football in the street in Havana in this photograph
CEWE Photo Award/ Hans Lahodny from Austria
Hobby & Leisure category: A woman views a brightly coloured work of art that matches her outfit in this image
CEWE Photo Award/Cor Boers from the Netherlands
Architecture and technology category: A perfectly symmetrical piece of architectural photography

Related...

MORE: photographs cewe cewe photo award

Conversations