10 Jaw-Dropping Pictures From The Largest Photo Competition In The World

Ten amazing images which have been shortlisted for the CEWE Photo Award have just been released as the competition to find this year’s best photograph in hots up.

The winning images are set to be put on display at the CEWE Photo Award Gala on September 16, in Berlin, where the overall winner will also be announced from 10 different categories.

CEWE – a European photo printing company – has now closed its entries for 2021, after more than 600,000 submissions from across more than 170 countries.

The competition is the largest one in the world which is free to enter. The company also donated 10 Euro cents to the charity SOS Children’s Villages Worldwide for every image entered.