Boris Johnson Leaves Public Reeling After Nearly £100,000 Spent On Art For No.10

WPA Pool via Getty Images Boris Johnson has caused a stir following a rather large new purchase

Boris Johnson has found himself in the public’s firing line after it was revealed close to £100,000 was spent on two paintings for No.10.

The accounts from the Government’s Art Collection fund – which is reinforced with taxpayers’ money – show that Downing Street spent £70,200 on just one 24in by 28in painting by Irish artist Cathy Wilkes.

Another £18,775 was spent on a set of four black and white photographs by installation Irish artist Willie Doherty, according to a report from the Daily Mirror.

The two works were apparently purchased to honour the century that has passed since the establishment of Northern Ireland.

The news has arrived weeks after the government cut £20-a-week from universal credit and introduced a real-terms pay cut for teachers and police officers.

Downing Street claimed the “majority” of the cash for the artworks came from donors and refused to say how much money came from the public purse.

Unsurprisingly, opposition MPs and the public are less than happy about the news.

Labour MP Neil Coyle tweeted: “As his government cuts universal credit and freezes frontline nurse/police pay, Johnson has found more money to treat himself. Again.

“He could not be more out of touch.”