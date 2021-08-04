Boris Johnson Blamed For 'Unforgivable' School Closure Delays And Exam Chaos

Dan Kitwood via Getty Images The prime minister was criticised for his 'wild optimism'

Boris Johnson’s attempt to “bluff” his way through the Covid pandemic left the government without any contingency plans for school closures or the scrapping of exams, according to a damning new report.

The Institute for Government (IfG) think tank said the “single biggest issue” for education had been the failure in the summer of 2020 to learn from previous errors and to prepare for further waves of the virus.

Its report claimed the prime minister deliberately ordered officials not to draft fall-back plans, a blunder that later led to GCSEs and A-levels being cancelled just months before they were due to take pace.

The IfG said the government’s “refusal” to carry out vital contingency planning was the “most unforgivable” aspect of its handling of the pandemic for schools.

The think tank laid the blame at the door of both Johnson and education secretary Gavin Williamson, whose pandemic response was characterised by a “wild optimism”.

The failures listed in the report include:

That there was no plan for school closures in March 2020. According to one official: ‘Obviously it would have been better if we’d had a plan to take off the shelf. You wouldn’t want to do this in 48 hours or less’

‘Damaging’ relations between No.10 and DfE - crucial decisions were taken by No.10 without the direct involvement of Willamson, who ‘appears not to have been directly involved in any of the key meetings ahead of the original decision to close schools in March 2020’

‘Dreadful communication’ - between mid-March and the end of May 2020 no fewer than 148 new guidance documents, or updates to existing material, were issued to schools, ‘putting schools under pressure’

‘The credibility-shedding’ decision to announce that all primary pupils would return by the summer

Williamson’s failure on 31 March 2020 to consult exams regulator Ofqual that exams would be cancelled and pupils given calculated results - leading to the ‘algorithm’ that was criticised for penalising disadvantaged pupils

Williamson being unable to spell out how GCSEs, A-levels and BTecs would be assessed in January 2021, beyond the slogan that it was ‘time to trust teachers, not algorithms’

The department of education (DfE) hit back at the report, pointing to guidance published in August 2020 on how to manage future covid outbreaks in schools and a letter to Ofqual in October regarding exams as proof it was planning ahead.

But the think tank quoted a No.10 source who said officials had been given a “clear steer” from Johnson not to make any contingency plans for the months ahead, despite the deep uncertainty about the Covid situation going into the autumn months.

According to the source, the view in government was that “if you prepare for these things not happening, then the outcome is that they are far more likely not to happen” and that the prime minister’s “default is to bluff”.

The source added: “To talk up things to such an extent that they will happen through the force of his own personality. Which is a very powerful tool. But the virus doesn’t listen to those messages.”