Working Families And Disabled 'Will Be Worst Hit' By £20 Universal Credit Cut

Working families and disabled people will “overwhelmingly” bear the brunt of chancellor Rishi Sunak’s planned reversal of the £20 increase in Universal Credit, new analysis suggests.

Sunak has been under pressure to keep the Covid pandemic-linked uplift in place but reports suggest that he is only willing to do so temporarily.

It means that over the coming years the £20 cut in UC will reduce six million family incomes by around £1,000 a year and drag 760,000 people into poverty, the Fabian Society research shows.

Of these, 95% (720,000) are in a household where someone is working or disabled, while 65% of all those who will be pulled into poverty are in working families (490,000 people).

The government is planning to proceed with the cut just as pandemic-related measures such as the furlough scheme finish at the end of April.

The report looks at the impact of the reduction several months down the line, once UC is fully rolled out and everyone on legacy benefits has transferred over.

So reports suggesting that Sunak use next month’s Budget to extend the £20 UC uplift to later this year will have little impact on its conclusions.

The Fabian Society said that a temporary extension “just isn’t good enough” because the cuts will “punish” families and disabled people who have “shown huge resilience during the pandemic and have done nothing to deserve this”.