Hilarious Hotel Pool Photo Sums Up Everything That Can Go Wrong When Booking Holidays Online

There’s no doubt the way we book holidays has completely changed over the last decade: with the rise in AirBnB and Trip Advisor now we can all be our own travel experts. Or so we think.

We have all given up on asking travel agents to sell us package holidays - sorry Club 18-30 - and instead pick out flights, accommodation and activities for ourselves. Trying to save some money in the process.

But one holiday maker, Jenny Kershaw, has summed up the potential pitfalls of booking a place you have never seen IRL before.