Hilarious Hotel Pool Photo Sums Up Everything That Can Go Wrong When Booking Holidays Online

There’s no doubt the way we book holidays has completely changed over the last decade: with the rise in AirBnB and Trip Advisor now we can all be our own travel experts. Or so we think.
We have all given up on asking travel agents to sell us package holidays - sorry Club 18-30 - and instead pick out flights, accommodation and activities for ourselves. Trying to save some money in the process.
But one holiday maker, Jenny Kershaw, has summed up the potential pitfalls of booking a place you have never seen IRL before.
Kershaw shared two photographs side-by-side of the swimming pool at her hotel in Vietnam. One was the swimming pool as it appeared on the booking website, and another was the pool in real life.
Not only was the pool absolutely tiny - think oversized bath rather than Olympic lanes - but it also looked like it had seen better days.
In fact it was so small that there wasn’t enough space on the ladder to fit all the lettering for ‘welcome’.
Although Kershaw took the news well (she found it “funny” and didn’t want to make a formal complaint), the hotel has now updated the website to say ‘jacuzzi’ and Booking.com got in contact to resolve the issue.
But her tweet inspired other people on Twitter shared their own extreme examples of a very millennial problem.
And some shared their own tips for making sure you avoid a game of expectation vs reality with your hotel facilities.
A millennial solution to a millennial problem.