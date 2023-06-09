Photos Show Where Trump Stored Documents, Including Next To A Toilet

The indictment against Donald Trump, unsealed on Friday, includes several photos of places where the former president was storing top-secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, including next to a toilet.

The indictment, which charges Trump with 37 federal felonies related to the improper storage of classified documents and his refusal to return them, includes several text exchanges between Trump employees discussing where he wanted the boxes of documents stored along with photos of them in various places around the estate.

One photo texted by Walt Nauta, a Trump valet also charged in the indictment, showed documents spilling out of a box, including one marked “SECRET//REL TO USA, FVEY”, the indictment states. That denotes that the information in the document was only supposed to be viewable by the Five Eyes intelligence alliance of the US, UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealad.

Photos also show a storage room with several boxes of documents. That storage room, the indictment states, “could be reached from multiple outside entrances, including one accessible from the Mar-a-Lago Club pool patio through a doorway that was often left open”.

See all the photos below.