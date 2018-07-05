A rescue operation is underway in Thailand after two tourist boats overturned near the popular holiday destination of Phuket on Thursday.
Police on the Thai island have said that at least seven people are missing, according to the Associated Press.
Local media report that more than 120 tourists, many of whom are children, were on the tour boats when they were struck by a storm shortly before 6pm local time.
One of the ships, believed to be carrying a group of Chinese tourists, reportedly had 90 passengers on board when it overturned.
A separate vessel nearby also capsized, with 39 people on board.