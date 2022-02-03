Piers Corbyn Accused Of Calling NHS Workers 'Murderers' During Anti-Vaxxer Protest

Piers Corbyn appeared in court after his anti-vaxxer protest in January, pictured above Victoria Jones - PA Images via Getty Images

Piers Corbyn made an appearance in court on Thursday over accusations that he had called NHS staff “murderers”.

Corbyn – known for being a Covid conspiracy theorist – was charged with causing a nuisance or disturbance on NHS premises without a reasonable excuse on January 18.

He and fellow anti-vaxxer David Burridge are facing the same charge after protesting outside Guy’s Hospital, where Covid vaccinations were taking place, in central London.

The pair pleaded not guilty, claiming they had a reasonable excuse and the court heard they want three police officers and two NHS workers to give evidence.

Prosecutor Luke Staton said: “The defendants were somewhat abusive towards members of staff, calling them murderers.”

Corbyn interrupted and called out: “We said nothing. Open lies in open court in unacceptable.”

The brother of former Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, was granted bail along with Burridge.

Their one-day trial in court has been set for May 6.

This is not the first time the 74-year-old has publicly opposed Covid restrictions.

He has previously criticised MPs who backed social distancing measures and vaccine certificates, and was arrested for encouraging his supporters to burn down their offices.

In December, Corbyn walked through London Bridge Tube station without a face covering with a sign which read: “Masks can’t stop viral transmission.”