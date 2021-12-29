Anti-Vaxxers Condemned For Ambushing Covid Test And Trace Centre

Anti-vaccine protesters have faced widespread criticism after ambushing a Covid test and trace centre.
The actions of the anti-vaxxers in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, were described as “abhorrent” after they were filmed apparently harassing health workers and stealing vital supplies.
In a series of clips shared widely on social media, the mob were seen with placards reading “Boris lied, people died”, “no vaccine passports”, “freedom is not negotiable” and “don’t jab our kids”.
Some were spotted knocking over signs, throwing cones and shouting at the volunteers.
Elsewhere in the town, protestors taking part in the so-called Freedom Rally were filmed storming a theatre during the interval of Jack and the Beanstalk.
Anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Piers Corbyn could not be seen in the footage, but he was pictured at the rally at the theatre.
It came on a day when the UK is facing a Covid testing shortage as the country breaks another daily record for infections and the number of people needing hospital treatment has spiralled within days. Boris Johnson visited the centre on the same day.
Joe Harrison, CEO of Milton Keynes University Hospital, said: “I am very sorry and angry to see NHS colleagues at Milton Keynes Covid testing centre harassed and intimidated at their place of work.
“Our staff having to deal with increasing aggression and violence for simply doing their job. It’s abhorrent, unacceptable and we will not stand for it.”
Conservative MP Alicia Kearns branded the video “utterly appalling”, adding: “Thank you to all the volunteers and staff who deserve so much better than this shameful, self-aggrandising nonsense.”
NHS doctor Rachel Clarke, who shared the footage on Twitter, said: “Imagine being so selfish – so convinced of your own righteousness – that you’d storm a test and trace centre, abuse staff working there, steal testing equipment, and dump it in a bin outside the centre. In a *pandemic*.”
Thames Valley Police said the force “is aware of an anti-vaccination protest that took place in central Milton Keynes this afternoon”.
It added: “Where criminal offences have been disclosed, we will take swift action and bring offenders to justice.
“If anyone has any information or wishes to report they can do by calling 101 or online quoting reference 604 29/12/2021.”