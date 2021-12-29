Anti-Vaxxers Condemned For Ambushing Covid Test And Trace Centre

Protesters hold placards as they gather at beginning of the rally in Milton Keynes. Martin Pope via Getty Images

Anti-vaccine protesters have faced widespread criticism after ambushing a Covid test and trace centre.

The actions of the anti-vaxxers in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, were described as “abhorrent” after they were filmed apparently harassing health workers and stealing vital supplies.

Advertisement

In a series of clips shared widely on social media, the mob were seen with placards reading “Boris lied, people died”, “no vaccine passports”, “freedom is not negotiable” and “don’t jab our kids”.

Some were spotted knocking over signs, throwing cones and shouting at the volunteers.

Advertisement

A group of anti-vaccine activists led by Jeff Wyatt and Piers Corbyn entered an NHS test and trace centre in Milton Keynes today, shouted abuse at staff and took some of the equipment. pic.twitter.com/hgbGjy5PeM — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) December 29, 2021

Elsewhere in the town, protestors taking part in the so-called Freedom Rally were filmed storming a theatre during the interval of Jack and the Beanstalk.

Anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Piers Corbyn could not be seen in the footage, but he was pictured at the rally at the theatre.

Advertisement

It came on a day when the UK is facing a Covid testing shortage as the country breaks another daily record for infections and the number of people needing hospital treatment has spiralled within days. Boris Johnson visited the centre on the same day.

Joe Harrison, CEO of Milton Keynes University Hospital, said: “I am very sorry and angry to see NHS colleagues at Milton Keynes Covid testing centre harassed and intimidated at their place of work.

“Our staff having to deal with increasing aggression and violence for simply doing their job. It’s abhorrent, unacceptable and we will not stand for it.”

Protesters disrupt the vaccination centre entering the site with banners and signs. Martin Pope via Getty Images

Protesters disrupt the vaccination centre, entering the site with banners and signs. Martin Pope via Getty Images

A protester uses a traffic cone as a megaphone as demonstrators disrupt the vaccination centre. Martin Pope via Getty Images

Piers Corbyn and protesters forcibly enter the theatre to protest against vaccine passports. Martin Pope via Getty Images

Conservative MP Alicia Kearns branded the video “utterly appalling”, adding: “Thank you to all the volunteers and staff who deserve so much better than this shameful, self-aggrandising nonsense.”

Advertisement

NHS doctor Rachel Clarke, who shared the footage on Twitter, said: “Imagine being so selfish – so convinced of your own righteousness – that you’d storm a test and trace centre, abuse staff working there, steal testing equipment, and dump it in a bin outside the centre. In a *pandemic*.”

Imagine being so selfish - so convinced of your own righteousness - that you’d storm a Test & Trace centre, abuse staff working there, steal testing equipment, & dump it in a bin outside the centre.



In a *pandemic*.



Anti-vaxxers in Milton Keynes today. pic.twitter.com/PDGRHI7Yzf — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) December 29, 2021

Wrong, selfish, and an affront to the collective effort most of us are making to get through the pandemic. https://t.co/m9akrgH1Ex — Jim McMahon MP (@JimfromOldham) December 29, 2021

During the London riots, people actually went to jail for stealing bottled water, and a packet of bacon. The rationale was that civilised society was at risk of collapse. Sabotaging the effort to contain Covid is not merely comparable but far, far worse. https://t.co/0zvva9x3J7 — Tom Peck (@tompeck) December 29, 2021

Thames Valley Police said the force “is aware of an anti-vaccination protest that took place in central Milton Keynes this afternoon”.

It added: “Where criminal offences have been disclosed, we will take swift action and bring offenders to justice.

“If anyone has any information or wishes to report they can do by calling 101 or online quoting reference 604 29/12/2021.”

We are aware of an anti-vaccination protest in Milton Keynes today. We're currently reviewing the activity for any criminal offences and will take swift action if any have been committed.



To report information, please call 101 or report online with reference 604 29/12/2021. — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) December 29, 2021