It would enable more NHS staff to work, strengthening the UK’s frontline against the virus.





Approximately 40% of London’s NHS workers are currently in isolation, according to doctors.





Up to 800,000 people are thought to be in isolation across the country at the moment, according to The Times.





All public services, including bin collections and rail services, have been hit by staff shortages, so reducing the isolation period would benefit a range of industries.





Omicron is highly transmissible, but appears to trigger less severe symptoms.





The US centres for Disease Control and Prevention said its new measures will “ensure people can safely continue their daily lives”. It also claims that most people’s viral load drops off significantly after five days, making them less likely to be infectious.





Professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, Paul Hunter, told the BBC that Covid needs to become “effectively just another cause of the common cold” and so the isolation period needs to be reduced further. He wants five-day isolation periods where people could be released when they tested negative on a lateral flow test.





Theresa Villiers, a former cabinet secretary, is also pushing to reduce the isolation period. She told The Daily Mail: “With encouraging data on Omicron...we need some pragmatism to ensure there isn’t another pingdemic.”



