Piers Morgan has said “cowardly threats have consequences” after it emerged that an arrest has been made over online threats made against the former Good Morning Britain host.

Officers from two of the country’s biggest police forces have been probing death threats sent to the TV star and his eldest son Spencer, the Sun reports.

The male suspect is believed to have been arrested under the Malicious Communications Act, following a six-month investigation.

It comes almost a year after the first message was sent to the broadcaster and journalist.

Cowardly threats have consequences. 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/rdKxWUZrZb — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 6, 2022

Piers told The Sun: “People think it’s perfectly OK to make death threats to public figures on social media but it’s not — there has to be a line drawn, especially when family members are targeted.

“That’s why I reported it and I am grateful to the Met Police and Greater Manchester Police for taking it so seriously.”

The messages, which said Piers was a “marked man”, were so serious that the 56-year-old star reportedly installed a panic button by his bed on police advice.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of sending death threats on 3 August, and his phone and tablets were removed for forensic analysis.