Dan Walker Has The Perfect Response To Piers Morgan's Jibe About His Strictly Exit

Touché.
Dan Walker and Piers Morgan
Dan Walker and Piers Morgan
BBC/Getty

As sure as night follows day, it was only a matter of time until Piers Morgan had a dig about his old rival Dan Walker’s exit from Strictly Come Dancing.

Piers couldn’t resist making a jibe on Twitter after the BBC Breakfast presenter missed out on a place in next week’s semi-final following Sunday night’s dance-off against AJ Odudu.

After Sunday’s results show, Dan tweeted his praise for his professional dance partner Nadiya Bychkova, calling her a “superstar”.

“Well… what a ride,” he tweeted. “#Strictly has been a truly wonderful experience for me. I enjoyed every second. @NadiyaBychkova is a superstar: kind, encouraging, funny, clever, the best teacher I could ever have hoped for & a great friend. Thanks for the support & thanks for having us.”

Just minutes later, Piers tweeted: “You came 5th, mate. She needed a better pupil.”

However, Dan hit back with the perfect response, reminding Piers about his infamous walk-out from Good Morning Britain earlier this year.

Sharing a gif of the moment Piers stormed off the set of the ITV morning show following a heated debate with his former colleague Alex Beresford about Meghan Markle, Dan said: “I did think about walking off when @CraigRevHorwood gave me some grief in week 2 but… who does that?”

Maybe Piers should sign up for next year’s series of Strictly and we’ll all get a chance to see how well he’d fare on the dance floor?

Following his exit from Strictly, Dan admitted there was “no way I could compete” with the remaining four contestants.

Speaking on Monday’s BBC Breakfast, the 44-year-old revealed his body had “given up”.

“I think the right people are in the semi-finals, the best four dancers in the competition, he said. “My time had come to an end, there’s no way I could compete.

“My body’s given up,” he added. “It lasted eight weeks – a lot longer than I thought it would – but it’s been great.”

Four couples – TV presenter AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington, EastEnders actor Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, Bake Off winner John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, and CBBC host Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu – remain in the competition for the semi-finals.

The Strictly Come Dancing semi-final airs on 11 December at 7.05pm, with the results show on 12 December 12 at 7.20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

