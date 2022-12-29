Piers Morgan’s Twitter Account Restored After Reports It Was Hacked

Piers Morgan’s Twitter account appears to have been restored after reports it was hacked on Tuesday.
The former Good Morning Britain presenter, who has 8.3 million followers on the social media site, had no profile picture, banner image or posts on Tuesday morning.
As of Wednesday evening, Piers’ account appeared to have been restored, with his original tweets, profile and banner images and biography all present.
According to reports, his account shared posts overnight containing false information, racial slurs and abusive messages directed at the late Queen and singer Ed Sheeran.
Piers – who joined TalkTV earlier this year as the host of its Uncensored show following his departure from GMB – is yet to tweet since the restoration of his account, and has not confirmed the hack himself.
However, on Tuesday, his programme’s official account tweeted: “In case you were wondering, @piersmorgan has been hacked.”
The account also called on the site’s CEO Elon Musk to “get him back”.
Piers is a prolific and divisive user on Twitter, using the site to voice his opinions on topics ranging from Cristiano Ronaldo’s football career to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ recent Netflix series.
Earlier this month, Piers voiced his frustration after the Metropolitan Police said no further action would be taken against a man suspected of sending death threats to the broadcaster and his family online.
Piers tweeted at the time that there is a “big problem with how big tech operates its safety procedures”.
Representatives of Piers Morgan and Twitter have been contacted for comment.