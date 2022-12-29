Piers Morgan’s Twitter Account Restored After Reports It Was Hacked

Piers Morgan at the TRIC Awards in 2021 David M. Benett via Getty Images

The former Good Morning Britain presenter, who has 8.3 million followers on the social media site, had no profile picture, banner image or posts on Tuesday morning.

As of Wednesday evening, Piers’ account appeared to have been restored, with his original tweets, profile and banner images and biography all present.

Advertisement

According to reports, his account shared posts overnight containing false information, racial slurs and abusive messages directed at the late Queen and singer Ed Sheeran.

A screenshot of Piers' Twitter account as it appeared earlier this week Twitter/PA

Piers – who joined TalkTV earlier this year as the host of its Uncensored show following his departure from GMB – is yet to tweet since the restoration of his account, and has not confirmed the hack himself.

However, on Tuesday, his programme’s official account tweeted: “In case you were wondering, @piersmorgan has been hacked.”

Advertisement

The account also called on the site’s CEO Elon Musk to “get him back”.

In case you were wondering, @piersmorgan has been hacked.



Any chance of getting him back, @elonmusk? pic.twitter.com/GEItdqZopI — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) December 27, 2022

Piers is a prolific and divisive user on Twitter, using the site to voice his opinions on topics ranging from Cristiano Ronaldo’s football career to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ recent Netflix series.

Earlier this month, Piers voiced his frustration after the Metropolitan Police said no further action would be taken against a man suspected of sending death threats to the broadcaster and his family online.

Piers tweeted at the time that there is a “big problem with how big tech operates its safety procedures”.