Pink Shares Candid Message On Wedding Anniversary: 'We Almost Didn't Make It To This One'

Pink shared an honest message about married life as she and husband Carey Hart celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary.

The chart-topping singer and motocross racer tied the knot in January 2006, with Pink reflecting on the ups and downs of their relationship in a candid Instagram post.

“Love is a lifetime of coming back to the table,” she wrote, alongside personal photos of herself and her husband over the years. “We almost didn’t make it to this one, well a couple of them, if I’m being honest.

“When I met you, 22 years ago, I just wanted someone that wouldn’t lie to me. I didn’t have a clue about commitment, building a life together, intimacy, trust. It’s fucking hard. But man if I’m not humbled by the surprise of loyalty, history, forgiveness, and resilience. How love rearranges itself and reappears after an empty night or five.

“I’m proud we made it to the other side of this year. I wear our scars proudly. You are my stubborn, beautiful, immovable rock.”

Pink added: “The family we’ve built and the stories we have weaved together and the memories we continue to make are worth more than a thousand million awards that anyone could give me. I love you and I love us.”

The Grammy winner and her husband share two children together; 12-year-old Willow and seven-year-old Jameson.

Back in 2008, the couple announced that they had chosen to end their relationship, which inspired Pink’s album Funhouse and its lead single So What.