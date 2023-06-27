Pink performing in Hyde Park over the weekend Lorne Thomson via Getty Images

Pink was left somewhat taken aback during her recent gig in London, when a fan threw their mother’s ashes onto the stage.

Over the weekend, the chart-topping singer brought her Summer Carnival tour to London’s Hyde Park for a sold-out two-night stint as part of the British Summertime Festival.

Advertisement

At earlier dates on her latest tour, Pink’s fans have been known to throw gifts at the stage, most notably cuddly toys and treats for the Grammy winner to try.

However, on Sunday night, one fan took things a little further.

American popstar @Pink was left stunned after a fan threw a bag of her cremated mother's ashes onto the stage during a performance in London’s Hyde Park.



The megastar, who was headlining the British Summer Time festival, hesitantly picked up the bag of ashes before placing them… pic.twitter.com/W4rrv7fCbl — 10 News First (@10NewsFirst) June 27, 2023

In video footage from the gig, Pink was seen picking up a clear bag which one concert-goer had thrown at the stage during an instrumental section of her track Just Like A Pill.

“Thank you so much,” she was heard saying, before questioning: “Is this your mum?”

When the fan replied that, indeed, it was, Pink admitted: “I don’t know how I feel about this!”

She then placed the bag back down on the stage and continued singing.

Pink is known for her acrobatic routines when performing live Burak Cingi via Getty Images

Advertisement

Pink’s Summer Carnival tour follows the release of her ninth studio album Trustfall, which reached number one in the UK back in February.

Trustfall was preceded by the tracks Never Going To Not Dance Again and the album’s title track, both of which were also top 20 hits on the UK singles chart.

Sunday night marked the final UK date of the Summer Carnival tour, which will travel around the rest of Europe before arriving in the United States in late July.