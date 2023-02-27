Pink Blasts Recent Headlines About Her Past Feud With Christina Aguilera

Pink during an interview on SiriusXM last week Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Pink has said she feels “saddened and disappointed” that her one-time feud with Christina Aguilera has dominated the headlines while promoting her new release.

For the past few weeks, the So What singer has been doing press for her latest album Trustfall, which hit number one last week.

During a recent interview with BuzzFeed UK, Pink was asked for memories from the set of the Lady Marmalade music video two decades ago, with many picking up on the fact she gave a shout out to Lil Kim and Mya, but not Christina, with whom she was once embroiled in a public feud.

“I’m all about fun, and it was, like, a lot of fuss,” she said, adding that while “there were some personalities” on set, “Kim and Maya were nice”.

Following this, she was asked outright about her history with the Dirrty singer, sharing another anecdote about their previous collaboration.

However, over the weekend, Pink lamented: “I’m so saddened and disappointed by the narrative surrounding some of the press I’ve been doing around my album Trustfall.

“While some of the responsibility lays with me and my inability to lie, and my uncanny ability to overshare, my real disappointment lies in the fact that the art can never be the focus when you’re a woman.”

Christina Aguilera JAVIER TORRES via Getty Images

She continued: “The fact that I created one of the most beautiful albums with the most beautiful people, sang my ass off, made myself wholly vulnerable, 11 albums in, selling out stadiums, raising good kids, steadily employing hundreds of good, hardworking people [doesn’t matter]...

“The only thing they ask you about over and over is a silly [feud] from your 20s.

“I take responsibility also – I’m out of practice dodging the bullshit that gets thrown at us hardworking women. I’m notorious for saying too much. But I’ve never lied.

“And for every one or two women I’ve had issue[s] with, there are hundreds that I’ve complimented and supported and loved on. But we don’t talk about that.”

“I wonder when the last time Bradley Cooper or Robert DeNiro were asked in interview after interview about any argument they’d ever had,” she added. “How about Christian Bale?

“We stick to the art with them, don’t we? I’d like to have the same opportunity.”

Pink went on to say that she would working on “owning your mistakes” and “saying less”, concluding: “This was a good reminder. My wish is to share the pains and the celebrations of this messy life through music and on stage. And I’ve accomplished that. Incredibly and consistently.

“To Christina – you know where we stand. Resolved. Onwards and upwards.”

In 2016, Pink and Christina appeared to have put their former beef behind them when the former appeared as a guest mentor to help the latter on The Voice.

Pink later tweeted that she and her one-time rival had “made amends”.