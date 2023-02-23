Pink Claims Madonna 'Doesn't Like' Her After Awkward Encounter

Pink has claimed that fellow singer Madonna is not her biggest fan.

The So What star appeared on Howard Stern’s US radio show on Wednesday, where she opened up about how her love for the Queen Of Pop is apparently not reciprocated.

Asked if she was friends with Madonna, Pink replied: “No. Madonna doesn’t like me, I don’t know why. Some people just don’t like me.”

“I understand it, I’m a polarising individual,” Pink continued, to which Howard pointed out Madonna is also the same.

“She is man,” Pink replied. “Fuck, I loved her.”

Explaining where the supposed beef came from, Pink said: “She kind of tried to play me on [US talk show Live With Regis And Kelly] and I’m not the one, it didn’t work out.

“It’s such a silly story, because I fucking love Madonna and I love her no matter what. I still love her. She was such an inspiration to me.

“It sort of got twisted around that I was like fan-girling and dying to meet Madonna, when in actuality, she invited me into her dressing room. And so, I said a joke when Regis brought me out, and he was like, ‘I heard you were just falling over yourself backstage, how does it feel?’

“I was like, ‘I thought she wanted to meet me!’... Didn’t work out for us,” Pink admitted.

Pink visits SiriusXM Studios on 22 February Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Pink previously revealed she had been due to collaborate with Madonna on stage at the MTV VMAs in 2003, which saw the pop legend share a kiss with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera during their performance.

Pink claimed that both she and Gwen Stefani had been approached to be part of the routine.

“It was supposed to be me, Gwen and Britney,” the So What singer reportedly told the Daily Record. “Me and Gwen backed out of it and they got Christina.

“Madonna originally wanted me, Britney and Gwen. But I know how Madonna’s mind works. She was the boss. She was the groom. While everyone else was her 20 years ago. And I am nobody’s bitch.”

Madonna Robert Gauthier via Getty Images

Pink later told MTV that “the kiss wasn’t even talked about” when she was approached to perform with Madonna.

“I had one vacation all year, and I was not leaving my vacation to go into a rehearsal studio,” she added. “Which sounds ridiculous.

“But you know, I just said, ‘I can’t be at those rehearsals, but I can learn it for that day, and I’m sure that I’ll be more than capable of doing it.’”

Earlier this month, Pink defended Madonna after her appearance at the Grammy Awards prompted online conversation about her face.

After Madonna hit back at the comments suggesting they were “ageist” and “misogynistic”, Pink told the Sunday Mirror: “Let’s just give the people the respect they deserve and have earned and be a bit nicer.

“Can we all be a bit nicer? I want to be nicer, to myself and others. When a person walks out, the first thing I think is not: ‘Holy shit did you see their face?’