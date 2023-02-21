Madonna Jokes That ‘Swelling From Surgery Has Gone Down’ Following Grammys Reaction

Madonna has joked about claims she has had cosmetic surgery after her appearance at the Grammys earlier this month prompted scrutiny and speculation on social media and in the press.

On Monday, the Queen of Pop shared a new photo on Twitter, which she captioned: “Look how cute I am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol.”

The 64-year-old’s appearance at this year’s Grammy Awards prompted some to question if she had undergone cosmetic surgery, which the singer said was rooted in “ageism and misogyny”.

In an Instagram post shared after the event, the Ray Of Light singer responded to the criticism.

Madonna speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards on 5 February 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ) Kevin Winter via Getty Images

“It was an honour for me to introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys,” she wrote. “I had wanted to give the last award which was album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans-woman performing at the Grammys – a history-making moment,” she wrote.

“And on top of that she won a Grammy!!” Madonna continued, referring to Kim and Sim winning the Best Pop Group/Duo Performance award.

She added: “Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim, many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer that would distort anyone’s face.

“Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women pass [sic] the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong-willed, hard-working, and adventurous.

“I have never apologised for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start.”

Madonna pointed out that she’s been “degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come.”

The singer ended her message by quoting the Beyoncé lyrics: “You won’t break my soul.”

She concluded: “I look forward to many more years of subversive behaviour – pushing boundaries – Standing up to the patriarchy – and Most of all enjoying my life.

“Bow down bitches!”

The world is threatened by my power and my stamina. My intelligence and my will to survive.

But they will never break me

