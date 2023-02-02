Vanilla Ice Reveals What ‘Ruined’ His Relationship With Madonna After Rapper Claims She ‘Actually Proposed’

Vanilla Ice has opened up about his brief relationship with Madonna in the early 1990s, claiming that the Queen of Pop popped the question during their romance.

The Ice Ice Baby rapper – real name Rob Van Winkle – dated the Ray Of Light singer for eight months at the height of his fame in 1991, after his debut album, To The Extreme, had become the fastest-selling hip-hop album of all time.

In 2021, the US rapper claimed Madonna “actually proposed” to him when they were together, a claim he has doubled down on in a new podcast interview, as well as sharing why he allegedly ended the relationship.

Vanilla Ice and Madonna at the 'Truth or Dare' party on 6 May, 1991 in Los Angeles BeiBei/Shutterstock

“Things were going so crazy and fast, man. I was just like, ‘What? I thought the guy was supposed to do that,’” he said of the proposal on Just Jenny by Jenny Hutt.

“I was like, ‘Wait a minute, this is too fast. I’m just getting started here and I’m way too young for this.’”

The rapper said he eventually cooled things off with Madonna after she published her notorious coffee table box Sex in 1992, which he featured in.

“That’s what ruined it between me and her,” the rapper said, claiming: “She put me in that book without my consent, without my knowledge or anything.

“I was dating her during that time, so I had no idea about a sex book,“ he continued, saying that he asked the singer: ”How could you do that to me? And why did you do that to me?”

He added: “I could’ve sued her. I didn’t want to. I was like, ‘I don’t need that controversy. Let’s just let it go and you go your way, I go mine.’”

Madonna and Vanilla Ice BeiBei/Shutterstock

He went on to insist he has no hard feelings towards Madonna, labelling her “a legend” and “one of the greatest ever.”

HuffPost UK has contacted Madonna’s reps for comment.