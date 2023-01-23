Lady Gaga Sends Madonna A Sweet Message Years On From The Pair's Infamous Feud

Lady Gaga at last year's Grammys Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Lady Gaga has made it clear that her very public feud with Madonna is officially ancient history, after sending a sweet message to the Queen of Pop on social media.

The two were previously embroiled in a prolific disagreement over their songs Express Yourself and Born This Way, although they appeared to bury the hatchet back in 2019.

Almost four years on, Gaga let fans know that things with Madonna were still all good when she dropped the Like A Prayer singer a supportive message on TikTok.

Last week, Madonna made headlines the world over when she announced she’d be hitting the road for her first ever greatest hits tour later this year.

Madonna at the 2021 VMAs Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 via Getty Images

With many dates selling out within minutes, and additional shows being announced due to high demand, Madonna later posted a video message thanking fans for their support.

“I just want to say thank you to all of my fans for all of your love and support over the last few days,” the Grammy winner said. “I don’t take any of this for granted.”

She added: “I feel like the luckiest girl in the world and I’m so grateful for all of your support. I can’t wait to put this show together and have a moment with each and every one of you on the stage to celebrate the last four decades of my journey.”

And despite their previous differences, fans were quick to spot that Gaga was among those commenting on Madonna’s TikTok, writing simply: “We love you M.”

Lady Gaga left a comment under Madonna’s latest TikTok: “We love you M.” pic.twitter.com/wrB2p4yZry — Lady Gaga Now | Fanpage (@ladygaganownet) January 23, 2023

Before their feud began, things weren’t always so acrimonious between the two pop divas.

Madonna was initially among Gaga’s biggest supporters, attending one of her live shows in New York and even joining the Poker Face singer in a Saturday Night Live sketch in the early years of her career.

However, when Gaga released Born This Way in 2011 – immediately sparking comparisons to Madonna’s Express Yourself – the Evita star seemed less impressed, famously branding her rival “reductive” in a TV interview.

Things escalated further when Madonna performed a mash-up of the two songs on tour, ending in a reprise of She’s Not Me from her 2008 album Hard Candy.

And while the feud may have lasted many years, it looked like they’d finally put it behind them in 2019, when the two singers were photographed embracing after Gaga won her Oscar.

Madonna announced her Celebration tour in an oh-so-Madonna way, joining celebrity friends like Lil Wayne, Jack Black and Amy Schumer for what quickly descended into an outrageous game of truth or dare.

The European leg of the Celebration tour will begin at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday 14 October, with three UK shows to follow in the days afterwards.