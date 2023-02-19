Pink Appears To Reignite Decades-Old Christina Aguilera Feud With Lady Marmalade Shade

Pink LISA O'CONNOR via Getty Images

Pink appears to have reignited her decades-old feud with fellow singer Christina Aguilera.

The pair first crossed paths in 2001 when they collaborated with Lil’ Kim and Mýa on a reworked version of the classic song Lady Marmalade for the Moulin Rouge! soundtrack.

Apparently, they didn’t exactly get off to the best start, with the Get The Party Started singer claiming the tension first began early on, when Christina’s manager started trying to call the shots during a meeting about who would sing which parts.

Reports later claimed that Pink was unhappy when her collaborator, Linda Perry, started working with Christina, even allowing her to record a track the songwriter had penned, Beautiful, that the Missundaztood star initially had her eye on.

Christina Aguilera Christopher Polk via Getty Images

Pink later claimed that things had even turned physical between them, telling Watch What Happens Live in 2017 that Christina “swung on me in a club”, recalling the incident as “hilarious”.

Christina subsequently said she wouldn’t “swing on” Pink joking: “She could beat my ass! Are you kidding me?”.

During an interview with BuzzFeed UK posted earlier this week, Pink alluded to their past tensions when she admitted that the Lady Marmalade music video “wasn’t very fun to make”.

“I’m all about fun, and it was, like, a lot of fuss,” she said, claiming “there were some personalities” on set.

“Kim and Maya were nice,” Pink added, with many on social media picking up on the absence of Christina’s name on that list.

On Saturday night, Pink responded to a now-deleted tweet about her comments, writing: “Y’all are nuts. Xtina had shit to do with who was on that song.

“If you don’t know by now – I’m not ‘shading’ someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened.

“I’m zero percent interested in your fucking drama. If you haven’t noticed, I’m a little busy selling… and by selling, I mean tickets and albums and bake sales and shit.

“Also – I kissed XTina’s mouth. I don’t need to kiss her ass.”

Pink and Christina Aguilera performing with Lil Kim and Mya at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards Mark J Terrill/AP/Shutterstock

Pink was alluding to a previous claim that she and Christina kissed at her birthday party during a game of spin the bottle – although the Can’t Hold Us Down singer has disputed this version of events.

“I was excited about a kiss,” Christina told Watch What Happens Live. “I was like ‘oh, kissing, all good, let me know, whatever’. And then she put her hand up like this, and I was like, ‘oh OK, is that what we’re doing? Alright’. She don’t wanna get Dirrty.”

In 2016, Pink and Christina appeared to have put their beef behind them when the former appeared as a guest mentor to help the latter on The Voice.