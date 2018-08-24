Pink Stops Gig To Console Grieving Teen Who Just Lost Her Mum

There was a heartwarming moment during one of Pink’s most recent gigs in Australia when she stopped her concert to console a grieving teen who had lost her mother.
The singer was moved after 14-year-old Leah Murphy and other members of the crowd passed around a sign explaining what had happened until it made its way to the stage.
According to People magazine, it read: “My name is Leah - I’m 14 years old. I lost my beautiful Mom last month. I would LOVE a hug ... Please!”
After Pink finally saw it, she stopped her show to walk over and chat with the teenager.
Not only did she give Leah a hug, but also some words of comfort, before taking a selfie with her.
Leah, whose mum was also a Pink fan, later appeared on Australian morning television to discuss the experience.
She said: “It was so crazy, I was just like chilling in the crowd and then I hear her say my name.”
“I was crying a lot and she was like, ‘Oh, don’t cry’. She was like ‘You look so pretty’ and she was really nice [telling me], ‘Everything is going to be OK.’
“I’m a lot happier now,” she said. ”[My mother and I] used to always sing [her songs] together and dance around the house.”
Her father Chris added: “You can tell in the photos, Pink was so genuine and just lifted the spirits of our family so much.”