Pink Stops Gig To Console Grieving Teen Who Just Lost Her Mum

There was a heartwarming moment during one of Pink’s most recent gigs in Australia when she stopped her concert to console a grieving teen who had lost her mother.

The singer was moved after 14-year-old Leah Murphy and other members of the crowd passed around a sign explaining what had happened until it made its way to the stage.

According to People magazine, it read: “My name is Leah - I’m 14 years old. I lost my beautiful Mom last month. I would LOVE a hug ... Please!”

After Pink finally saw it, she stopped her show to walk over and chat with the teenager.

Not only did she give Leah a hug, but also some words of comfort, before taking a selfie with her.