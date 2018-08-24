24/08/2018 08:59 BST | Updated 0 minutes ago

Pink Stops Gig To Console Grieving Teen Who Just Lost Her Mum

There was a heartwarming moment during one of Pink’s most recent gigs in Australia when she stopped her concert to console a grieving teen who had lost her mother. 

The singer was moved after 14-year-old Leah Murphy and other members of the crowd passed around a sign explaining what had happened until it made its way to the stage. 

According to People magazine, it read: “My name is Leah - I’m 14 years old. I lost my beautiful Mom last month. I would LOVE a hug ... Please!”

After Pink finally saw it, she stopped her show to walk over and chat with the teenager. 

Not only did she give Leah a hug, but also some words of comfort, before taking a selfie with her. 

Leah, whose mum was also a Pink fan, later appeared on Australian morning television to discuss the experience.

She said: “It was so crazy, I was just like chilling in the crowd and then I hear her say my name.”

“I was crying a lot and she was like, ‘Oh, don’t cry’. She was like ‘You look so pretty’ and she was really nice [telling me], ‘Everything is going to be OK.’

“I’m a lot happier now,” she said. ”[My mother and I] used to always sing [her songs] together and dance around the house.”

Her father Chris added: “You can tell in the photos, Pink was so genuine and just lifted the spirits of our family so much.”

